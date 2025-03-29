Sunny Singh On ‘The Bhootnii’: Always Wanted To Do A Horror Comedy.

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) As the trailer of his upcoming film“The Bhootnii”, actor Sunny Singh said he always wanted to do a horror comedy.

The trailer of 'The Bhootnii', featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sanjay Dutt, Nick, and Aasif Khan, is a thrilling mix of spine chilling horror and laugh-out-loud comedy.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Sunny said,“I always wanted to do a horror comedy. When I read the script and met Sidhaant Sachdev, I loved the entire concept. With Sanju sir on board, I knew it would be an unforgettable experience. We used to talk about doing something in comedy, and this film was destined to happen.”

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film brings a fresh twist to the horror-comedy genre, packed with unexpected twists and entertainment.

As the story unfolds, Sunny's character finds himself caught in bizarre supernatural encounters that are both terrifying and hilarious, leading to a series of unpredictable events.

“People have loved the poster, and so have I! Every horror comedy is unique, but this concept is unlike anything seen before. It was shot beautifully, and my friends are already excited. Audiences have loved me in my films before, and I think this time, too, they will shower the same love.”

The film is slated for release on April 18.

Sunny made his television debut in 2007 through the running series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played the love interest of the character played by Kratika Sengar. Later, he played Karan in the 2009 series Shakuntala.

Singh began his film career in 2010 with Paathshaala where he starred alongside Shahid Kapoor. In 2011 he worked in Madhur Bhandarkar's comedy Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, where he made a small appearance in the concluding scene alongside Emraan Hashmi and newcomer Chetna Pande. His first major role was in romantic drama Akaash Vani.

She reteamed with Aaryan, Ranjan and Bharucha for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and co-starring Kartik, Nushrratt , Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall.

He also starred in Smeep Kang's comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka. His first release as a lead actor was Ujda Chaman, which was based on the concept of baldness. In 2023 he played Lakshmana in Adipurush, a film based on Ramayana.