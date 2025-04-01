Drive Into Savings! Hankook Tire Offers Up To $100 Savings In Spring 2025 Rebate
|
Rebate Amount
|
Product
|
Product Description
|
$100
|
Hankook Dynapro HT2 *NEW
|
All-season highway SUV/ light truck tire for year-round comfort and durability
|
Hankook Dynapro evo AS *NEW
|
High-performance all-season designed for the luxury SUV category
|
$80
|
Hankook Dynapro HT
|
All-season highway tire designed for light trucks and SUVs
|
Hankook iON evo
|
High-performance designed for electric vehicles
|
Hankook iON evo AS
|
All-season performance designed for electric vehicles
|
Hankook iON i*cept
|
Winter tire designed for electric vehicles
|
Hankook Ventus evo *NEW
|
UHP summer tire for unmatched sports driving
|
Hankook Ventus S1 AS
|
High-performance all-season tire for year-round sport driving
|
Hankook Ventus V2 concept2
|
Balanced performance all-season tire
|
Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z AS X
|
All-season sport SUV tire engineered with motorsport technology
|
Hankook Ventus S1 noble2
|
Premium performance all-season tire
|
Hankook Ventus V12 evo2
|
UHP summer performance tire for dynamic driving
|
Hankook Ventus ST
|
All-season performance tire designed for sport luxury SUVs and light trucks
|
$40
|
Laufenn G FIT 4S & G FIT AS
|
All-season touring designed with extended tread life
|
Laufenn S FIT AS
|
Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for handling and high speed
|
Laufenn X FIT AT
|
All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs
|
Laufenn X FIT HP
|
High-performance, all-season tire designed for SUVs
|
Laufenn X FIT HT
|
All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck & SUVs
|
Laufenn X FIT Van
|
All-season designed for light trucks and commercial vans
|
Laufenn I FIT Ice
|
Winter tire designed for control and traction
For more information on the Hankook Drive into Savings rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website .
About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.
