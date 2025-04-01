Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drive Into Savings! Hankook Tire Offers Up To $100 Savings In Spring 2025 Rebate

2025-04-01 02:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Light truck and SUV owners can save big with a $100 rebate on Hankook's latest Dynapro products, including the all-new Dynapro evo AS, a high-performance all-season product for the luxury SUV category. Joining the Dynapro evo AS, the second-generation Dynapro HT2 features the latest all-season innovations to improve mileage, reduce road noise, and enhance comfort for SUV and light truck owners. Consumers can also save $80 on the Dynapro HT, designed for highway all-season performance.

For EV drivers, the Hankook iON lineup offers a perfect trio of its leading iON evo AS for all-season control in addition to the iON evo and iON i*cept for seasonal summer and winter performance options. Drivers looking to get the most out of their vehicle's available driving range with additional noise-absorbing technology can save up to $80 with the Drive into Savings rebate.

For drivers seeking the ultimate on-road sport driving experience, Hankook Tire is offering savings of $80 across seven available Ventus products. This includes the all-new Hankook Ventus evo, an ultra-high-performance (UHP) tire engineered for the modern-day summer driving enthusiast.

Finally, consumers looking to "Journey in Style" with Laufenn, a brand by Hankook, can also save up to $40 on the brand's well-rounded range of quality products.

The tires that qualify for Hankook's Drive into Savings Rebate include:

Rebate Amount

Product

Product Description

$100

Hankook Dynapro HT2 *NEW

All-season highway SUV/ light truck tire for year-round comfort and durability

Hankook Dynapro evo AS *NEW

High-performance all-season designed for the luxury SUV category

$80

Hankook Dynapro HT

All-season highway tire designed for light trucks and SUVs

Hankook iON evo

High-performance designed for electric vehicles

Hankook iON evo AS

All-season performance designed for electric vehicles

Hankook iON i*cept

Winter tire designed for electric vehicles

Hankook Ventus evo *NEW

UHP summer tire for unmatched sports driving

Hankook Ventus S1 AS

High-performance all-season tire for year-round sport driving

Hankook Ventus V2 concept2

Balanced performance all-season tire

Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z AS X

All-season sport SUV tire engineered with motorsport technology

Hankook Ventus S1 noble2

Premium performance all-season tire

Hankook Ventus V12 evo2

UHP summer performance tire for dynamic driving

Hankook Ventus ST

All-season performance tire designed for sport luxury SUVs and light trucks

$40

Laufenn G FIT 4S & G FIT AS

All-season touring designed with extended tread life

Laufenn S FIT AS

Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for handling and high speed

Laufenn X FIT AT

All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs

Laufenn X FIT HP

High-performance, all-season tire designed for SUVs

Laufenn X FIT HT

All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck & SUVs

Laufenn X FIT Van

All-season designed for light trucks and commercial vans

Laufenn I FIT Ice

Winter tire designed for control and traction

For more information on the Hankook Drive into Savings rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website .

About Hankook Tire America Corp.
 Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

