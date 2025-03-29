403
Harvard University Dismisses Leaders at Center for Middle Eastern Studies
(MENAFN) Harvard University has dismissed the leaders of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES), as revealed by the latest reports.
Cemal Kafadar, the director of CMES and professor of Turkish Studies, along with associate director and history professor Rosie Bsheer, were removed by Interim Dean of Social Science David Cutler, based on The Harvard Crimson.
Kafadar is reportedly on leave for the 2024-2025 academic year, with global health professor Salmaan Keshavjee appointed as the interim director of the center.
Despite the leadership changes, Kafadar and Bsheer will retain their faculty roles.
The CMES has been increasingly criticized by university members who accuse the center of hosting antisemitic programs and failing to include Israeli viewpoints.
As a reaction, Harvard has taken steps to distance itself from programs that have come under scrutiny for alleged bias or negative portrayals of Israel.
This controversy emerges among pressure from the Trump government, which has called for universities to revise or close programs it considers problematic.
Other institutions have previously started making adjustments in line with these requirements.
