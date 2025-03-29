Naqvi Hits Back At Lop Gandhi Over Swipe At BJP-RSS; Slams Owaisi On Waqf Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks comparing the BJP and RSS to a "joke" in front of the Congress, which had fought the British empire.

Responding to LoP Gandhi's statement, Naqvi accused him of being unable to break free from the "family nest" and engaging in political "gimmicks."

He claimed that LoP Gandhi continues to view democracy as a "Disneyland of dynasty," and as long as the Congress remains confined to a family-centric approach, its protests and outcries will have little impact.

LoP Gandhi, during his address, asserted that the Congress had envisioned an India where everyone could aspire to greatness and dream freely.

He emphasised that the current ideological battle was a difficult one but reminded people that the Congress had faced and defeated a far greater challenge in the British empire.

"So this is what the fight is. The fight is a difficult fight, but we have fought much more difficult fights before. We fought the British Empire if you remember, and the RSS and the BJP are a joke in front of the British Empire," Gandhi said.

Naqvi, in his rebuttal, dismissed the Congress MP's remarks, stating, "Rahul has only one problem -- he still considers democracy a Disneyland of dynasty. As long as he sees it that way and the Congress remains confined to family nests and gimmicks, no amount of chaos, protests, or uproar will make any difference."

The BJP leader also targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the 'black band' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing him of attempting to create division and communal tension.

"Some people are looking for cockroaches of conspiracy in the communal well. Through these conspiracies, they are trying to create division, conflict, and communal tension in society," he said.

"These are the same people who are calling the Waqf Act an 'Act of God' instead of an 'Act of Government.'

"I want to tell them that this Act has been made by Parliament, and parliamentary amendments are being made to it. But they are treating it like a heavenly book that cannot be changed," Naqvi said.

He further alleged that a climate of confusion, fear, and propaganda was being created regarding the Waqf system to incite division.

"Neither Islam is in danger in this country nor anyone's faith. What is actually in danger are the Waqf mafia and dishonest elements due to this amendment," he added.