Sonam Kapoor Says Sister Rhea Kapoor Is ‘Brilliant’ As ‘Crew’ Turns 1

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) As Rhea Kapoor's film"Crew" turned one on Saturday, actress Sonam Kapoor heaped praise on her sister and tagged her as brilliant.

Rhea first shared a black and white video featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon with the song“Choli Ke Peeche” playing in the background.

“Happy one year to my history making, record-shattering #CREW #oneyearofcrew #crew,” Rhea wrote as the caption.

Sonam shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote:“My sister is brilliant.”

“Crew” is a heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles.

In the film, three air hostesses become involved in a gold smuggling operation. The film is noted to be a parody of Vijay Mallya owned Kingfisher Airlines, which closed down due to bankruptcy and non-payment of dues and salaries to employees.

Recently, Sonam took a moment to celebrate her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing her deep gratitude for the invaluable lessons she has imparted throughout her life.

In a heartfelt birthday note on March 25, Sonam thanked her mother for instilling strength, grace, and resilience, which have shaped her into the woman she is today.

For the caption, the proud daughter wrote,“To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light-happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you've taught me-through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.”

Sonam added,“Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”