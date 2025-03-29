Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Announces Emergency In Bangkok Over Strong Earthquake

MENAFN - Live Mint) Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a state of emergency in Bangkok due to a strong earthquake.

“Thai PM declares Bangkok an emergency zone after Myanmar's quake triggers building collapse. Authorities issue nationwide alerts, advise public via SMS and media, and mobilize security forces. Airports, hospitals, and transport are on standby. Citizens urged to avoid high-rises,” Thai Public Relations Department said on X.

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hit central Myanmar on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor struck 16 km northwest of Sagaing city at a depth of 10 km, at around 12:50 pm local time.

| Bangkok, Myanmar Earthquake LIVE: Thailand PM declares state of emergency

Following the tremors , people ran out to the streets in panic, and water splashed out of swimming pools, as per witnesses.

“We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking. I saw a five-storey building collapse right in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road, and no one dares to go back inside buildings,” one of the witnesses told Reuters.

| Massive 7.2 earthquake in Myanmar triggers fear across Southeast Asia| In Pics

Tremors were also reported in southwest Yunnan province of China, according to Beijing's quake agency. Tremors with a magnitude of 7.9 were reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the earthquake and asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to contact the authorities in Myanmar and Thailand.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” PM Modi wrote on X.