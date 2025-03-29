Amit Shah's Key Engagements During Two-Day Visit To Poll-Bound Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 29 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the state on Saturday evening, during which he will formulate the BJP's strategy and set the agenda to secure a majority in the polls.

The BJP has set a target of winning 225 seats in the state, and Union Minister Shah's visit is seen as a pivotal step in achieving this goal.

The Union Minister will arrive at Patna Airport today at 7.30 p.m. and head directly to the BJP state office at Veer Chandra Patel Path, where he will engage in back-to-back meetings with key party leaders.

From 8.00 to 9.00 p.m., he will hold meetings with BJP MLAs, MPs, Legislative Councilors, Bihar government ministers, Union ministers, and state officials. From 9.30 - 10.30 p.m., he will hold a core committee meeting to fine-tune election strategies.

After the meetings, he will rest at Hotel Maurya for the night.

BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said, "We have set a target of winning 225 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. The Union Home Minister will guide our leaders and workers to achieve this goal."

On March 30, the Union Minister will head to Gopalganj, the home district of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad and former CM Rabri Devi.

The Union Minister will address a massive election rally at noon, signaling the BJP's intent to challenge RJD's stronghold. The rally is expected to send a strong political message as the BJP gears up for the upcoming elections.

Preparations for the rally have been completed, with BJP leaders expecting a significant turnout. Following the rally, Union Minister Shah will return to Patna at 3.00 p.m. for a final round of meetings with BJP leaders.

He will then depart for Delhi later in the evening.

This visit marks the launch of the BJP's election campaign in Bihar, with Union Minister Shah taking a hands-on approach to ensure the party's dominance in the 2025 Assembly elections.