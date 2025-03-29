403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Smoke Lab Partners With The Lalit Suri Hospitality School To Launch India's First LGBTQIA++ Bartending Training Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March '25: Smoke Lab, India's pioneering premium spirits brand, has partnered with The Lalit Suri Hospitality School and Keshav Suri Foundation to launch the country's first bartending training program for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. This initiative aims to provide them with professional training and career opportunities in the hospitality industry. As part of its ongoing CSR efforts, Smoke Lab is committed to fostering inclusivity and professional growth through this groundbreaking program.
Scheduled from April 1st to April 5th, 2024, the training will take place at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School in Faridabad and will be led by internationally renowned bartender and LGBTQIA++ advocate, Fay Barretto from Mr. Bartender & The Crew. The program offers hands-on training in bartending techniques, cocktail crafting, and hospitality essentials while celebrating the vibrant history and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community within the industry. Participants will undergo a learning experience covering the fundamentals of bartending, cocktail mastery with a focus on the rainbow spectrum for the upcoming Pride Month (June).
This initiative is a partnership, spearheaded by Varun Jain, Founder and CEO of Smoke Lab, and Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Founder, Keshav Suri Foundation. Both leaders share a vision of creating diverse, inclusive spaces and providing equal opportunities in the hospitality sector. "As a brand committed to sustainability and inclusivity, Smoke Lab believes in giving back to the community in meaningful ways. This collaboration with The Lalit is a step towards fostering professional opportunities for the LGBTQAI++ community, enabling them to thrive in the hospitality industry," said Varun Jain.
Keshav Suri added, "We are committed to creating inclusive opportunities for all. This partnership is a step towards fostering skill development and financial independence for LGBTQIA+ bartenders. Through this initiative, we are empowering them with skills, confidence, and opportunities to build a successful future. Together we raise the bar for a more diverse and inclusive hospitality industry"
Fay Barretto said. "I started Mr. Bartender & The Crew with a vision to make bars more inclusive. We used to train women and members of the community and inducted them in different bars we consulted for. I've waited for this day for a long time and The Keshav Suri Foundation along with Smoke Lab and The Lalit Group is making this vision turn to reality with The BootCamp experience! Can't Wait.
More than just a training program, this initiative represents a movement towards an inclusive future, where talent is nurtured regardless of gender identity or economic background. The participants will showcase their newly acquired skills in a grand finale event led by Fay Barret and her team, highlighting the art of mixology in an inclusive and celebratory environment.
About Smoke Lab:
Smoke Lab, a dynamic venture displays innovation, sustainability, and quality in the premium alcohol sector. Born from the visionary leadership of Varun Jain (Founder & CEO), Smoke Lab introduces a new era of progressive and modern spirits meticulously crafted to advance industry standards. Smoke Lab inherits a legacy of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a dedication to producing irresistibly smooth blends and a focus on environmental consciousness, Smoke Lab showcases the core values of Consistent Performance, Pride in what we do, and Respect.
About The Lalit Suri Hospitality School
The Lalit Suri Hospitality School is the maiden venture of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group in the field of hospitality education and training. Since 2013, the institute has been offering a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel Management. The Lalit Suri Hospitality School is under the coveted affiliation from the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), which is the apex body in the country in the field of Hospitality Education and Training.
Scheduled from April 1st to April 5th, 2024, the training will take place at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School in Faridabad and will be led by internationally renowned bartender and LGBTQIA++ advocate, Fay Barretto from Mr. Bartender & The Crew. The program offers hands-on training in bartending techniques, cocktail crafting, and hospitality essentials while celebrating the vibrant history and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community within the industry. Participants will undergo a learning experience covering the fundamentals of bartending, cocktail mastery with a focus on the rainbow spectrum for the upcoming Pride Month (June).
This initiative is a partnership, spearheaded by Varun Jain, Founder and CEO of Smoke Lab, and Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Founder, Keshav Suri Foundation. Both leaders share a vision of creating diverse, inclusive spaces and providing equal opportunities in the hospitality sector. "As a brand committed to sustainability and inclusivity, Smoke Lab believes in giving back to the community in meaningful ways. This collaboration with The Lalit is a step towards fostering professional opportunities for the LGBTQAI++ community, enabling them to thrive in the hospitality industry," said Varun Jain.
Keshav Suri added, "We are committed to creating inclusive opportunities for all. This partnership is a step towards fostering skill development and financial independence for LGBTQIA+ bartenders. Through this initiative, we are empowering them with skills, confidence, and opportunities to build a successful future. Together we raise the bar for a more diverse and inclusive hospitality industry"
Fay Barretto said. "I started Mr. Bartender & The Crew with a vision to make bars more inclusive. We used to train women and members of the community and inducted them in different bars we consulted for. I've waited for this day for a long time and The Keshav Suri Foundation along with Smoke Lab and The Lalit Group is making this vision turn to reality with The BootCamp experience! Can't Wait.
More than just a training program, this initiative represents a movement towards an inclusive future, where talent is nurtured regardless of gender identity or economic background. The participants will showcase their newly acquired skills in a grand finale event led by Fay Barret and her team, highlighting the art of mixology in an inclusive and celebratory environment.
About Smoke Lab:
Smoke Lab, a dynamic venture displays innovation, sustainability, and quality in the premium alcohol sector. Born from the visionary leadership of Varun Jain (Founder & CEO), Smoke Lab introduces a new era of progressive and modern spirits meticulously crafted to advance industry standards. Smoke Lab inherits a legacy of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a dedication to producing irresistibly smooth blends and a focus on environmental consciousness, Smoke Lab showcases the core values of Consistent Performance, Pride in what we do, and Respect.
About The Lalit Suri Hospitality School
The Lalit Suri Hospitality School is the maiden venture of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group in the field of hospitality education and training. Since 2013, the institute has been offering a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel Management. The Lalit Suri Hospitality School is under the coveted affiliation from the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), which is the apex body in the country in the field of Hospitality Education and Training.
Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd
User :- Nikita Rawat
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment