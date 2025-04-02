Luxurious Staycations And Day Passes Trend During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Eid Al Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of Ramadan, is a time of celebration, family gatherings, and relaxation for Muslims worldwide. In Qatar, this festive occasion is marked by family gatherings, feasts, and cultural activities.

While many residents take advantage of public holidays to travel abroad or visit relatives, others opt for a more relaxed approach by indulging in staycations or day passes at luxury hotels within the country.

Recognising this trend, hotels across Qatar have rolled out enticing packages tailored specifically for those who are looking to make the most of their Eid break without leaving the country.

Qatar's hotels are renowned for their opulence, and Eid Al Fitr provides the perfect opportunity to experience this luxury through tailored staycation offers.

Staycations have become increasingly popular over recent years, especially during long holidays like Eid Al Fitr. With its booming hospitality sector, Qatar offers an array of world-class accommodations that cater to diverse tastes and budgets. From opulent five-star resorts to chic boutique hotels nestled in vibrant neighbourhoods, there's something for everyone.

For guests, these properties provide a perfect escape from daily routines while offering top-notch amenities such as infinity pools, private beaches, gourmet dining experiences, and rejuvenating spa treatments.



Hotels go above and beyond to create memorable experiences for guests during Eid with special decorations adorning lobbies and common areas, evoking a festive atmosphere.

Many establishments organise themed events, including live music performances, traditional dance shows, and children's entertainment programmes. Some hotels collaborate with local artisans and chefs to showcase Qatari culture through workshops and culinary offerings, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in authentic traditions.

“Business has experienced significant growth this Eid, with a noticeable increase in staycations among both citizens and residents of Qatar. Individuals are capitalising on our Eid promotions, leading to widespread satisfaction. The festive atmosphere is palpable, and the experience has been exceptionally positive thus far,” stated Dilshan Jayaweera, a marketing manager at a hotel in Qatar, in an interview with The Peninsula.

Not everyone has the luxury of spending multiple days away from home during Eid, but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy some well-deserved break. Enter, day passes-a growing trend among those seeking a brief yet indulgent retreat. Hotels in Qatar now offer flexible day-use options, enabling guests to access facilities such as swimming pools, gyms, lounges, and restaurants for a few hours or an entire day.

Day passes are particularly appealing to families who want to keep their kids entertained during the holiday. Water parks attached to certain hotels provide endless fun for little ones while parents unwind nearby. Meanwhile, adults-only pools and exclusive cabanas offer a serene environment for couples or friends looking to soak up the sun and sip refreshing beverages.

“This period marks one of our busiest times of the year, and we view it as a positive development. During the Ramadan season, hotels often face a decline in activity as individuals tend to remain at home to observe the Holy Month. However, the Eid season serves as a resurgence following this month-long pause. We are pleased to see business thriving once more, with guests taking advantage of the diverse offerings available through our day passes,” stated Malik Hussein, a business development manager at a hotel situated in the Corniche area of Doha.

For food enthusiasts, day passes often include access to lavish buffet spreads featuring both international cuisines and regional specialties. Whether it's sampling succulent lamb ouzi or savouring freshly baked Arabic sweets, diners are treated to a feast.

Some hotels even host special Eid brunches or high teas, complete with live cooking stations and stunning views of Doha's skyline.

Qatar's hotel industry is not only focused on providing exceptional service but also on prioritising sustainability and community engagement. During Eid, several hotels partner with charitable organisations to give back to society. Initiatives may include donating proceeds from room bookings or organising fundraising events where guests can contribute to meaningful causes.

Moreover, eco-friendly practices are integrated into operations wherever possible.

From reducing single-use plastics to sourcing ingredients locally, hotels strive to minimise their environmental footprint while promoting responsible tourism.

Guests are encouraged to participate in these efforts, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and awareness.

With so much on offer, it's no wonder that hotels in Qatar are seeing a surge in demand for Eid packages. Whether you're craving a luxurious weekend getaway or simply a day of pampering, the options are endless. This Eid Al Fitr, why not treat yourself and your family to a slice of paradise right here in Qatar? After all, sometimes the best adventures are closer than we think.

Qatar's hospitality scene continues to impress with innovative offerings designed to enhance the Eid experience.

By blending modern comforts with cultural authenticity, hotels ensure that every guest leaves feeling refreshed, inspired, and ready to embrace the spirit of celebration. So pack your bags-or just grab your swimsuit-and embark on a delightful journey this Eid without ever leaving the country.