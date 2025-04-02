HMC Ensures Smooth Emergency Services During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) continues to provide smooth emergency services, including the Emergency Departments, Pediatric Emergency Centers, and the Ambulance Service during the Eid Al Ftr holidays and operate as normal, 24-hour-a-day, seven days a week.

According to data released by HMC yesterday, Hamad General Hospital's Emergency Department treated 1,410 patients over the past two days. Of these, 799 patients were treated on Monday, including 149 cases related to trauma. The remaining cases consisted of 136 patients with abdominal pain, 72 with fever, 51 with chest pain, 32 with dizziness, and 29 resulting from road traffic accidents. Among these, 56 patients were admitted for further examination and treatment.

HMC's six Paediatric Emergency Centers (PECs) have collectively treated more than 3,300 patients.

On Monday, the main PEC in Al Sadd received 800 cases, followed by the PEC in Al Wakra with 302 cases.

Among these, three were classified as emergency cases: severe nut allergy, hypoglycemia, and severe asthma. However, no hospitalizations were reported. The PEC in Rayyan treated 459 cases, with two patients being hospitalized. The PEC at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital handled 64 cases, and one patient was hospitalized. The PEC in Al Khor received 67 cases, while the PEC in the Old Airport area treated 182.

The Ambulance Service has received 623 calls over two days, and six people were transported by Lifeflight (air ambulances). Among them 12 were related to road traffic accidents and all others were due to medical emergencies.

For life-threatening emergencies such as severe chest pain, choking, stroke, difficulty breathing, heart attack, or unconsciousness, patients are advised to call 999 immediately for an ambulance.

For non-life-threatening emergencies, such as deep cuts, broken bones, abdominal pain, allergic reactions that do not affect the airway, patients are advised to go to the nearest emergency department on their own, if possible.

For non-emergency conditions that cannot wait for an appointment at a health centre, such as a sprain, fever, throat, ear pain, mild respiratory problems, or minor burns, patients should visit an Urgent Care Centre, which is open 24/7.

The Nesma'ak 16060 call center continues to operate 24/7 and the 16000 Government Healthcare Hotline will continue to operate 24/7.