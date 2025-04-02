Signature By MARZA Restaurant Opens On April 4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Signature by MARZA Restaurant, Qatar's largest multi-cuisine dining destination, is all set to open in a Grand Opening Ceremony on Friday (April 4, 2025) at 4pm.

Located near the Midmac Roundabout on Salwa Road, this grand culinary venture promises an unmatched dining and event experience, blending premium ambiance with affordable pricing.

The restaurant spanning three floors, features two dedicated dining floors offering a diverse range of global cuisines. The third floor features state-of-the-art banquet halls tailored for grand occasions, including a 350-seater banquet hall, another for 100-guest, and an exclusive 25-seater conference hall. For added convenience, the venue also offers a dedicated bridal dressing room, making it an ideal choice for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings.

Enhancing the grandeur of the launch event, renowned South Indian actor Mr. Asif Ali will be the guest of honour, adding star power to this exceptional new dining and events space.

A Vision of Premium Dining at Accessible Prices Signature by MARZA is part of the MARZA Group of Companies, a well-established name in Qatar known for its hypermarket chain. The restaurant aims to redefine luxury dining while keeping affordability in mind.

Jafar Kandoth, Founder & CEO of Signature by MARZA Restaurant, shared his vision:“Our restaurant may look premium, but we are offering the best prices in the market to ensure accessibility for all. Our mission is to provide an extraordinary culinary experience that balances luxury with value.”

Introducing 'Chai Story' – A 24-Hour Tea Counter with a Taste of Tradition. One of the highlights of Signature by MARZA is its 24-hour tea counter, 'Chai Story', offering an array of authentic South Indian delicacies. Patrons can indulge in signature Thalassery snacks such as Irachippattil, Unnakkai, Kaiipolla, and more, paired with steaming hot Samovar tea.

Ashraf Kandoth, Director of MARZA Group, expressed his excitement about this unique addition:“Chay Story will not only satisfy taste buds but also evoke a sense of nostalgia with every sip and bite. It will be a place where new stories are brewed and cherished.”

Haris Kader, General Manager of MARZA Group, highlighted the company's strategic expansion:“This marks our first step into the hospitality sector with an exceptional venue that will redefine Qatar's dining and event landscape.”

Leading the culinary team is Rahman Muzhuppilangadi, Executive Chef, who brings a wealth of expertise:“Our menu is a celebration of global flavours, crafted with passion and precision. Whether it's a casual meal or a grand banquet, we promise an unforgettable gastronomic journey.”