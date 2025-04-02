Ports See Rise In Vessels, RORO, Building Materials Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's ports registered a significant increase in the movement of vessels, RORO units, building materials and livestock in March this year.

The Hamad, Ruwais, and Doha ports received 247 vessels in March 2025, recording a 9 percent increase from February this year. Meanwhile, RORO units, building materials, and livestock saw a month-on-month growth rate of 36 percent, 118 percent, and 32 percent, respectively, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on the X platform yesterday.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 99,410 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials in the same period accounted for 70,392 tonnes, 10,371 units, 97,625 heads, and 88,131 tonnes respectively.



Last year, Mwani Qatar launched the 'Mwanina' mobile app, which is an extension of the platform that has been available online since November 2022.

The app allows users to access port services in the country anytime, anywhere, and across different platforms, ensuring fast, easy, and integrated services that save time and effort while eliminating paperwork, aligning with the Ministry of Transport's strategic plan to make port services fully digital.

It enables seamless information exchange among exporters, importers, shipping lines, and all stakeholders involved with the ports through a single point of contact. This initiative enhances the facilitation and efficiency of commercial operations, ultimately improving quality, performance, and productivity in Qatar's ports, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately QTerminals, a terminal operating company of Hamad Port, stated on the X platform, yesterday that Hamad Port handled 99,668 twenty-foot equivalent units containers in March this year. The bulk, break bulk reached 7,000 freight tonnes and 30,116 freight tonnes.

The number of ships calling on the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world, Hamad Port, stood at 120 in March 2025. The port recorded a 37 percent surge in RORO (vehicles) units while the livestock heads saw a 43 percent rise in the review period.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards a more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies at Hamad Port boosts the efficiency of Qatar's maritime facilities and contribute to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. It serves as a cornerstone in strengthening Qatar's role as a vital regional logistics hub, with the capacity to handle the world's largest commercial vessels and deliver integrated maritime services that meet the highest global standards.

Recently, on International Day of Zero Waste (March 30), QTerminals reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and responsible waste management. It stated,“We work closely with authorised disposal companies to ensure the environmentally friendly disposal of used oil and filters, helping to reduce our ecological footprint and contribute to a cleaner, greener future.”