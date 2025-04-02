Katara Continues Eid Celebrations Amidst Large Public Turnout

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is continuing its exceptional celebrations for Eid Al Fitr. On the third day of the festivities, a big crowd of attendees from various age groups and nationalities gathered, underscoring Katara's status as a premier celebration venue.

Salem Mabkhout Al Marri, the Director of Public Relations and Communication at Katara, remarked that the public has come to expect innovative and delightful experiences from Katara Cultural Village.“Therefore, we are dedicated to offering a variety of activities that cater to the diverse interests and backgrounds of our audience. Our musical performances draw large crowds, alongside theatrical plays, competitions, and Katara's Eid gift, which is particularly significant for children,” he said.

He further noted,“Katara Cultural Village, with its extensive facilities and spaces, has established itself as a family-friendly destination, especially during holidays. Visitors can enjoy a range of entertainment and relaxation options, from the beach and hills to the numerous restaurants and cafes scattered throughout the area. We are committed to ensuring that everyone has a memorable and enjoyable experience during the Eid holidays, filled with joy and happiness.”

He encouraged the public to partake in the remaining activities and special offers, highlighting Katara's dedication to enhancing the happiness of its visitors and enriching their cultural and entertainment experiences.

“Freej Katara” stands out as a significant cultural event organised by the Public Institution for Cultural Affairs (Katara). The initiative aims to rejuvenate Qatari heritage and provide an immersive experience for citizens, residents, and tourists, showcasing traditional life in Qatar through live reenactments that authentically depict Qatari customs and traditions within meticulously recreated historical neighbourhoods.

For enthusiasts of traditional cuisine,“Freej Katara” presents an opportunity to savour exquisite Qatari dishes that embody the flavours and aromas of the past, with traditional kitchens offering a wide array of authentic culinary delights.

The Thuraya Planetarium hosted well-attended shows featuring captivating 3D presentations on astronomy, stars, and space, which were positively received by attendees.

The Oud Nights, organised by the Katara Oud Center, drew in art and music aficionados.

Many visitors to Katara expressed their satisfaction with the diverse range of activities, highlighting that it has become a preferred destination for families seeking enjoyment during the holidays.