Adageis Simplifies Value-Based Care For Healthcare Providers



Adageis makes it easier for providers to identify and obtain the most profitable reimbursements while maintaining high-quality value-based care.

The company's platform enables providers to receive the full payments they deserve by advocating on their behalf with insurers.

Adageis offers seamless integration – the platform works with over 90 electronic health record (“EHR”) systems, eliminating the need for disruptive system changes. The company is working with investors to develop new solutions to support small and independent healthcare practices.

Healthcare providers often struggle with complex reimbursement structures, making it difficult to optimize cash flow while ensuring high-quality value-based patient care. Adageis is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company reshaping patient care through flexible AI-centric software solutions for healthcare organizations. The company is able to simplify this process with its AI-powered ProActive Care Platform, a fintech solution designed to make it easy for providers to access the highest-value services available.

One of the core principles guiding Adageis' approach is simplicity. The platform identifies where providers should be earning more from insurers and guides them on how to secure those payments. The goal is to remove the administrative burden while allowing providers to focus on delivering the...

