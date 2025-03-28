India To Send 15 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) India will send more than 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes that has led to the death of over 144 people and injuring more than 700, sources said.

India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources added.

According to sources, the relief package includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and said that there were no reports of any Indian getting hurt so far.

"After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," it said in a post on X.

India is willing to send assistance to Myanmar following Friday's massive earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand," PM Modi said on Friday on X.

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance."

Authorities in neighboring India and Bangladesh reported no major impact from the 7.7-magnitude quake that hit Myanmar.

The tremors, including a 7.2-magnitude quake, caused structural damage and panic in Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:56 p.m. (local time), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

The NCS reported the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 22.15 N and Longitude 95.41 E.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 28/03/2025 23:56:29 IST, Lat: 22.15 N, Long: 95.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on Friday, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 a.m. (local time).

The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok.

Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

According to the NCS, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The earthquake at around 11:50 a.m. IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later.

The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, saying that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction in the Chatuchak district also collapsed due to the quake, according to the publication.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.

Myanmar experienced six earthquakes on Friday, according to a statement from the National Center for Seismology.

Despite being highly earthquake-prone due to the collision of the Eurasian and Indo-Australian plates, Myanmar has yet to establish an official national seismic hazard map.

Data from the International Seismological Centre indicate that from 1990 to 2019, nearly 140 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher occurred annually in Myanmar and its surrounding areas.

This highlights the country's vulnerability to moderate and large-magnitude earthquakes, as well as potential tsunami hazards along its extensive coastline.