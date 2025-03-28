Taiwan Is Under A Triple Security Threat

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

Taiwan's national security is increasingly jeopardized – externally, from two different directions, and also from within.

The largest and most direct threat, of course, is the People's Republic of China. Beijing's long-standing position is that Taiwan must not formally politically separate itself from China. The red line for military action by the PRC has never been crystal clear. Taiwan presidents from Chen Shiu-bian (2000-2008) to current president Lai Ching-te have publicly said“Taiwan is an independent, sovereign country.”

Until recently it was reasonable to believe Beijing might be content to kick the can down the road indefinitely as long as the governments in Taipei did not attempt a gesture that would seem to codify juridical separation from China, such as altering the Republic of China constitution.

That has become doubtful, however, under paramount leader Xi Jinping. Xi has expressed impatience with the lack of progress toward unification, saying Taiwan's de facto independence“should not be passed down generation after generation.”

Beijing implicitly announced in early 2024 that the Chinese military would hold a large military exercise later in the year after President Lai's inauguration speech expected in May. The comments in Lai's speech about China were rather mild, but the People's Liberation Army went ahead with its war games anyway.

The situation is much more dangerous if cautious behavior by Taipei no longer restrains potential aggression by China.

The PRC armed forces continue not only their rapid buildup and modernization, but also specific preparations for possible military action against Taiwan. The commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral Samuel Paparo, says Chinese military drills near Taiwan are“not exercises, they are rehearsals” for war.

China has reportedly built barges that can transport and assemble a bridge to land military vehicles from ships directly onto coastal roads, theoretically making an amphibious invasion over treacherous beaches more feasible.

A Chinese company recently disclosed it is building a million kamikaze drones for the PRC government, with delivery planned for 2026.

On top of this, of course, China carries out gray zone and subversive activities and lawfare to weaken Taiwan's ability to stand up for itself against Beijing's agenda.

Observers such as Global Taiwan Institute Director Russell Hsiao see what he terms“a comprehensive shift in Beijing's overall approach from deterring Taiwan's independence to compelling its unification” with China.