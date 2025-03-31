On Ukraine Visit, Representatives From Partners' General Staffs To Discuss Security Issues At Sea, In Air - MP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a visit to Ukraine, representatives from several general staffs, in particular France and the UK, are to discuss the issues of the quantitative composition of the international contingent and security at sea and in the air.

This was announced on national television by Yevheniia Kravchuk, People's Deputy, Chair of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education, and Media.

"Regarding the visit announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, by representatives of the General Staffs of France and the UK (these could be other countries, but the security triangle "France – the UK – Ukraine" is clearly emerging). These are specific discussions with the military about the quantitative composition of the contingent from other countries. Not only the number of ground troops is now being discussed in detail, but also the issue of security at sea and in the air. The UK has suggested that a large part of this probable security arrangement may concern patrolling Ukrainian airspace," she said.

Starmer, Trump agree to keep up pressure on Putin

Kravchuk emphasized that the initiators of the "Coalition of the Willing" are British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who convened representatives from other countries in London and Paris. According to her, the EU is also represented at these meetings as a political, but now to some extent also a security organization.

"Ursula von der Leyen, together with the Commissioner for Defense, has just presented the huge ReArm Europe project, that is, a reset in the context of weapons in the EU itself. This is a large, ambitious project worth billions. Ukraine will certainly be part of the security component in all these decisions," she said.

Kravchuk added that Poland, as the country currently presiding over the European Council, emphasizes that the enlargement of the European Union, in particular Ukraine's accession, is part of the EU's security.

The Coalition of theParis summit: resolute words need to be backed up with resolute action!

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in about a week, a meeting of representatives from the general staffs of countries that are ready to provide their contingent will take place in Ukraine. In particular, France and the United Kingdom will participate.