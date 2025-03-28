Zelensky On Paris Summit: New Defense Packages Secured For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The key topics at the European leaders' meeting in Paris were strengthening Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia to achieve peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Strengthening Ukraine, pressuring Russia for the sake of peace, and coordinating joint security steps – these were the key topics at the meeting of European leaders in Paris. Europe clearly knows how to defend itself, and we are working together to ensure greater security for our country and for all the nations of Europe," Zelensky said.

He stressed that new concrete defense packages had been secured for Ukraine.

"France has prepared a EUR 2 billion defense package. We agreed that sanctions against Russia for the war must remain in place as long as the aggression continues. Military representatives of the countries that are willing and able to take concrete, strong steps to ensure peace have been tasked with holding meetings and working through the relevant details," he added.

According to Zelensky, new agreements were also reached on partner investments in Ukraine's defense industry. He highlighted the effectiveness of the Danish model, which will help Ukraine and its partners manufacture more drones and other weaponry this year to protect lives.

"I thank every leader and every nation that helps Ukraine. I thank France and the United Kingdom for making our format – the coalition of the willing and capable of working to ensure security – effective," Zelensky said.

As reported, the Paris meeting focused on supporting Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression and securing a just and lasting peace. Discussions also included the potential deployment of security guarantee forces in Ukraine.