Death Toll Rises To 150 In Asia Devastating Quake
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 (KUNA) -- Authorities in Myanmar and Thailand reported Friday that the death toll from a severe earthquake has risen to nearly 150, with hundreds of people injured and many trapped under collapsed buildings.
The main quake, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, struck near Sagaing City in central Myanmar, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.
Buildings were flattened, bridges collapsed, and roads were damaged across Myanmar. The impact was felt in Bangkok, where a 30-story tower under construction fell.
Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed 144 deaths and 732 injuries, urging for foreign aid, and a state of emergency has been declared in the hardest-hit areas.
In Thailand, at least three workers died, with many people still missing under the rubble of a collapsed tower. Thai Prime Minister Paithongtarn Shinawatra called for safety inspections of buildings, but no implementation plan is in place yet.
The earthquake, described by the World Health Organization as a "serious threat," affected neighboring countries, including China and India.
Earthquakes are common in Myanmar, particularly along the Sagaing Fault. (pickup previous)
