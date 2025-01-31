EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Marinomed Biotech AG: Changes to the Management Board

31.01.2025 / 12:10 CET/CEST

Marinomed Biotech AG: Changes to the Management Board

CFO Pascal Schmidt is resigning at the end of January 2025

Gabriele Ram, former Wienerberger AG, takes over the management of the finance department on an interim basis Restructuring proceedings successfully completed, financing of the Company secured by the sale of the Carragelose business unit Korneuburg, Austria, 31. January 2025 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that CFO Pascal Schmidt is leaving the Company as of January 31st, 2025. Gabriele Ram will be taking over the administration of the financial agendas on an interim basis. Mrs. Ram brings extensive financial experience to Marinomed. In the past 10 years, she has held several C-Level positions in various companies in Germany and Austria. Until recently, she served as CFO for Wienerberger Piping Solutions, a former business unit of the stock-listed Wienerberger AG. “We would like to thank Pascal for his many years of commitment to Marinomed. We have experienced some exciting times together, starting with the IPO in 2019. Recently, the challenges we faced were quite demanding, but we were able to overcome them also thanks to his help. We wish him all the best and are pleased to welcome Gabriele Ram, an experienced financial expert, to our team”, Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed , says.“With the restructuring proceedings officially ended, we are now back in control and are focusing on the future. Most importantly, we are handing over the Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals, which paves the way for fully dedicating ourselves to the commercialization of the Marinosolv technology platform.” Simon Nebel, Chairman of Supervisory Board , comments:“In the name of the Supervisory Board of Marinomed I thank Pascal for his valuable work. We wish him all the best and much success for his future endeavors.” About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

