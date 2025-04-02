Dotmatics Signs Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Siemens Advancing A New Era Of AI-Driven Innovation In Life Sciences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Following an exciting journey with Insight Partners, where Dotmatics achieved remarkable growth and portfolio expansion, we are thrilled to announce our new chapter with Siemens," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. "Combining our next-generation scientific intelligence platform and industry-leading scientific applications together with Siemens' Digital Twin and AI capabilities, we'll drive a new wave of innovation in life sciences R&D. Together, we'll accelerate innovation cycles for our customers and help scientists make breakthrough discoveries faster than ever before shaping the future of scientific innovation."

"By acquiring Dotmatics, we're strategically strengthening our position in life sciences and creating a world-leading AI-powered PLM software portfolio as part of Siemens Xcelerator. Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, and its application in life sciences is becoming increasingly important", said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. "The Dotmatics acquisition is part of our ONE Tech Company growth program, enhancing our leading position in industrial software and helping our customers to innovate even faster."

The acquisition will strengthen Siemens' and Dotmatics' ability to empower scientists through advanced software solutions that facilitate next-generation collaboration, contextualizes complex data, and accelerates research using AI. As part of Siemens, Dotmatics will benefit from expanded global resources, robust infrastructure, and a broader customer network, significantly advancing its mission to revolutionize scientific discovery for a healthier, cleaner, and safer world.

Life sciences stands as one of the most rapidly evolving and innovation-rich sectors globally. The combination of Siemens' extensive manufacturing expertise, industrial simulation capabilities, and AI strengths, with Dotmatics' complementary scientific applications, will establish a first-of-its-kind end-to-end digital thread to seamlessly connect research data through to production in the life sciences industry.

"When we first invested in what is now Dotmatics in 2017, we recognized the enormous potential of the platform being developed and the impact the company's technology would have on life sciences R&D," said Jared Rosen, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "It has been a privilege to collaborate closely with Thomas and the Dotmatics leadership team, actively supporting 14 strategic acquisitions and providing resources through our Onsite platform to fuel their impressive growth. The transition of Dotmatics from Insight Partners to Siemens represents a logical next step, empowering Dotmatics to further advance its mission of accelerating innovation within life sciences. This acquisition opens new avenues to seamlessly connect scientific discovery with manufacturing execution, enabling scientific R&D organizations to rapidly and confidently transition breakthroughs from molecule to market."

Approvals & Timing

The transaction is expected to close following customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Advisors

Evercore served as the exclusive financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Dotmatics on the transaction.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and applications, including GraphPad Prism, SnapGene and Geneious, drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 14,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world. Learn more about Dotmatics at .

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements regarding our expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Dotmatics. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future operating results they are not statements of fact. Actual results may differ materially from those projected and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The press release speaks only as of the date the statements are first published. Dotmatics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

