Great-West, Nowvertical, Robex At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.34 Wednesday. Great West is hosting an Investor Day in Toronto, today with the theme Driving Growth, Delivering Lasting Value.
The event will include a strategic overview of Lifeco's portfolio of businesses and a focused update on each of the Company's business segments. The presentations will highlight how the Company is building and extending its market-leading franchises, delivering lasting value creation for shareholders, and continuing its shift to a more capital efficient mix of businesses.
NowVertical Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Wednesday. NowVertical is expected to report for quarter end 2024-12-31
Robex Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.27 Wednesday Robex is reportedly progressing Toward First Gold in Q4 2025 Highlights: Construction at Robex's Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea, remains on schedule and budget - first gold pour on track for Q4 CY25. Project remains LTI free (lost time injury). Grade control drilling phase 1 contract awarded; drilling has commenced.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.14 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.14 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AuQ Gold Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.70 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.04 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Namsys Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.42 Wednesday. No news stories today
CyberCatch Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $157.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Euro Manganese Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,141.60 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Green Impact Partners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.50 Wednesday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.27 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $101.19 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T.U) hit a new 52-week high of $24.20 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.92 Wednesday No news stories today.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $36.74 Wednesday No news stories today.
Rubicon Organics Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Wednesday No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $18.80 Wednesday No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $250.18 Wednesday No news stories today.
