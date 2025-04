LG Sinha Urges Youth To Use Skills Acquired At Universities In Nation-Building

“Education is a rare opportunity and represents infinite power. Education is the only asset and it is like a small lamp which has the power to defeat the immense darkness. The youth should explore the spiritual and cultural dimension of education and cherish its value system,” Sinha said addressing the alumni meet of Sharda University here.

The lieutenant governor highlighted that alumni play a crucial role in networking and mentorship, building the reputation of the educational institute and helping in knowledge sharing.

“Alumni serve as a role model and inspire young students to achieve their goals. The next two decades is expected to be the best time for knowledge economies in the world. You as the knowledge keeper will be responsible for transferring expertise earned in the university to the economic sector to drive growth and build developed India,” Sinha said.

To give back to the society and nation, alumni should promote value-based system in jobs or enterprises, so while developing their full potential, they can also motivate the young generations to contribute towards nation-building, he added.

The lieutenant governor also spoke on the transformation taking place in the educational landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, under the“guidance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

