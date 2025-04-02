Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goc Visits J & K's Rajouri To Assess Prevailing Security Situation

Goc Visits J & K's Rajouri To Assess Prevailing Security Situation


2025-04-02 03:20:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, visited the Rajouri sector on Wednesday to assess the security situation in the region.

He commended the troops for their professionalism in handling challenging conditions.

“The GOC of White Knight Corps, along with the GOC of Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), visited headquarters to assess the prevailing security situation in the region,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

The GOC also expressed appreciation for the invaluable contributions and steadfast support of veterans in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Lieutenant General Mishra assumed command as the new GOC of the 16 Corps on Monday, urging troops to prioritise operational preparedness and ensure peace.

Read Also Senior Army Officer Reviews Security Situation In J&K's Udhampur Army Rejects Social Media Post's Claim That Its Aircraft Was Hacked

His visit comes in the backdrop of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops and mine blasts along the LoC in Poonch.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN02042025000215011059ID1109383561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search