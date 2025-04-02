403
Kuwait Ambassador Presents Credentials To Maltese Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VALETTA, April 2 (KUNA) -- Dr. Meshal Al-Modhaf tendered to Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono his credentials as Kuwait Ambassador Plenipotentiary to the friendly Republic of Malta on Wednesday.
During a ceremony at the Presidential Palace, he conveyed to the president, government and people of Malta the best wishes of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Dr. Al-Modhaf expressed wishes for strengthening the friendly relations between both countries, according to a statement from Kuwait Embassy.
On her part, President Debono expressed best regards to His Highness the Amir and people of Kuwait.
Both sides discussed the bilateral relations and explored ways to cement cooperation in the political, economic, investment and educational fields.
More than 100 Kuwaiti students are enrolled at Malta university, the statement noted. (end)
