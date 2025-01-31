NEW AUTHOR PENS RAW AND MESMERIZING MEMOIR OF HER ALCOHOL ADDICTION AND RECOVERY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jerry W. Ashby, Ph.D., International Educator & University InstructorPARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An international upbringing in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Germany; academic excellence beginning at an early age; a Bachelor's Degree from a respected private liberal arts college; two Masters Degrees-all seemingly solid underpinnings for success and happiness. So what went wrong?Trauma and alcohol.In the manner of Mary Karr's Lit, PROGRESS NOT PERFECTION is a raw and mesmerizing addiction memoir from Alison Ashby , a new and upcoming author, which explores her unique story of alcohol addiction and the drastic impact it had on her life and career.Alison Ashby was not always an alcoholic. An ambitious, strait-laced child and academic young adult, Ashby became a dedicated teacher and social worker. A talented writer and insightful cultural observer, Ashby describes how she hid a terrible and destructive secret from her family, husband, and co-workers.With gripping passages, Ashby's story is a cautionary tale filled with unforgettable description of severe Alcohol Use Disorder and subsequent brushes with disaster. But the center of the book is her journey from an alcoholic teetering on the edge of mortality to proud woman in recovery.“Recovery is not always pretty,” she says.“Add young children and full-time work, and occasionally it is so disastrous that it is ultimately humorous.”With breathtaking honesty, Ashby delivers a riveting message of hope, courage, and resilience.The book already is receiving praise.“From the poignant beginning-regaining consciousness after nine days on a respirator-to the end of her book, Alison Ashby details the hard-fought, determined journey to defeat a powerful disease and arrive not at elusive perfection but a realistic, continuous path of progress. --Jerry W. Ashby, Ph.D., International Educator & University Instructor (Retired), Author, Micropolitical Strategies and Tactics of Influence“A brave, honest portrayal of a life tinged by alcoholism. This raw memoir recounts the heartbreaking and all-consuming realities of addiction but also the moments of joy, humor, and light in-between. With her elegant and insightful prose, Alison Ashby presents a courageous tale of alcoholism and recovery. This memoir is a must-read for anyone who struggles with addiction or simply wants to gain a greater understanding and empathy. --Sarah Ashby, Ph.D, Author, The Lusophone World: The Evolution of Portuguese National NarrativesPROGRESS NOT PERFECTION is available on Amazon and other popular retails outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORAlison Peyton Ashby writes articles and books about her childhood experiences overseas and living with the disease of addiction. She writes a blog titled Progress not Perfection, detailing humorous adventures spanning from motherhood to recovery from addiction to life in Northern Minnesota.Alison graduated with an MS from the University of Louisville's Kent School of Social Work. After working with marginalized populations, she returned to obtain an MA in Integrated Recovery from Co-Occurring Disorders from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. She has utilized her dual licensure to practice as a Therapist and Alcohol and Drug Counselor.Alison lives with her significant other and three young children in Parrish, Florida. Learn more about Alison at .

