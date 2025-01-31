Argon & Co Expands Leadership Team With Tim Brindley As Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim Brindley, Partner, Argon & Co

Argon & Co continues growth initiative in North America with new partner.

- Tim Brindley, PartnerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Argon & Co is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tim Brindley as Partner. Tim brings nearly 25 years of experience helping manufacturers and retailers develop implementable and pragmatic solutions in operations, making him an invaluable addition to the Argon & Co leadership team.Tim Brindley joins Argon & Co from Chainalytics (now NTT DATA Supply Chain Consulting), where he led the global Operations team. In this role, he spearheaded a range of transformative projects, including end-to-end operations strategy, procure-to-pay and order-to-cash assessments, 3PL sourcing, insource vs. outsource strategies, customer segmentation, SKU profitability analyses, fulfillment cost benchmarking, and labor efficiency studies.“Tim's extensive experience in network and operations strategy and his proven ability to drive results for clients across diverse industries are exactly what we need as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities,” said Simon Clarke, Partner at Argon & Co.“His leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients."This appointment reinforces Argon & Co's commitment to delivering strategic solutions and transformative results for clients across industries. As a leader in operations strategy, Argon & Co continues to attract top talent to drive innovation and sustainable growth for its clients worldwide.“Joining Argon & Co is an exciting opportunity to work with a team that shares my passion for creating tangible value for clients,” said Brindley.“I look forward to helping our clients achieve sustainable success and navigating the complexities of modern operations.”A graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation, Tim also holds Micromasters Certifications in Supply Chain Management from MITx. His academic background, combined with decades of practical experience, positions him as a thought leader in operational excellence.About Argon & CoArgon & Co is a global management consultancy that specializes in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 18 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East.For more information about Argon & Co and its services, please visit argonandco . Tim Brindley can be reached at ....

