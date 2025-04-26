Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Attack: Houses Of 3 Lashkar Members Demolished In South Kashmir

2025-04-26 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three more houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been demolished in three districts of South Kashmir on Saturday, who are suspected to have involvement in Pahalgam attack.

Official sources said that a house belonging to Ehsan Ul Haq Sheikh of Muran Pulwama was demolished by the authorities yesterday late night.

Similarly, in Kulgam the house of Zakir Ahmad Gania( Active Since 2023) was destroyed with a blast in Matalhama.

In Shopian, house of Shahid Ahmad Kutay was also destroyed in Chotipora. He is active since 2002.

Yesterday, houses of two terrorists Asif Ahmad Sheikh Tral and Adil Thoker Bijbhera were demolished after their involvement in Pahalgam attack came to fore. (GNS)

