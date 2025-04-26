Pahalgam Attack: Houses Of 3 Lashkar Members Demolished In South Kashmir

Official sources said that a house belonging to Ehsan Ul Haq Sheikh of Muran Pulwama was demolished by the authorities yesterday late night.

Similarly, in Kulgam the house of Zakir Ahmad Gania( Active Since 2023) was destroyed with a blast in Matalhama.

In Shopian, house of Shahid Ahmad Kutay was also destroyed in Chotipora. He is active since 2002.

Yesterday, houses of two terrorists Asif Ahmad Sheikh Tral and Adil Thoker Bijbhera were demolished after their involvement in Pahalgam attack came to fore. (GNS)

