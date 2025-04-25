Ed Sheeran To Headline OFFLIMITS Festival In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Etihad Park on Yas Island is set to host the inaugural OFFLIMITS Music Festival this Saturday, 26 April 2025, marking the UAE's first open-format music event. The festival will feature a diverse lineup of international and regional artists across two stages.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will headline the event, delivering a 120-minute set featuring hits like“Shape of You” and“Photograph.” This performance is part of Sheeran's limited three-stop Middle East tour this year.

Joining Sheeran are American pop-rock band OneRepublic, known for songs such as“Counting Stars” and“Apologize,” and British indie rock group Kaiser Chiefs, recognized for tracks like“I Predict a Riot” and“Ruby.” Electronic music duo ARTBAT from Ukraine will also perform, offering a 120-minute set of techno and house music.

The festival's lineup includes a total of 20 acts, featuring artists like Faithless, Sevdaliza, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Ben & Ben, Leony, Altego, Zeyne, DJ Mancha, and Matt Sochon. The event aims to provide a broad musical experience, encompassing genres from pop and rock to electronic and indie folk.

