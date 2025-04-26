Divyanka Tripathi: I’Ve Calmed Down Now

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi opened up about her social media presence, saying it often feels like putting in extra effort. She also shared that she has slowed down over time, having poured immense energy into her work over the years.

Divyanka and her husband were guests on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where they were asked about why they are not so much visible on Instagram and reels.

Divyanka said:“We're really into our own world. When it comes to Instagram and other social media, we feel like we have to put in extra effort. We do understand that we receive a lot of love, and we want to reciprocate that-but it takes a lot of effort. So sometimes we just think,“Let's make a reel and post it,” because we also feel a sense of responsibility.”

Vivek added:“I wasn't like that-I was more of a social butterfly and enjoyed meeting people. But ever since I got married... I've become very comfortable staying in. Divyanka feels that we've worked so hard for so many years that now, after work, we just want to be at home.”

To which, Divyanka said:“I've calmed down now because I've already put in so much energy over the years.”

Vivek chimed in:“We've done a lot in our prime-and honestly, the prime is still going-but now we cherish rest and peace more.”

Divyanka recalled how she would work non-stop.

“You know how I used to work-after shooting for 10 to 12 hours, I'd pick up a catalogue and head to Surat for an appearance. I'd travel at night, make an appearance, return in the morning, and go straight to shoot again, sleeping in the car in between. I lived like that for six years,” said the actress.