Video: Fire Breaks Out At Plywood Factory In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
A video shared by ANI showed the building engulfed in thick black smoke and intense flames, with multiple windows ablaze. Firefighters can be seen on the ground, directing powerful streams of water towards the fire in an attempt to control it.
In a similar incident earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a private export company's warehouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. According to officials, the fire broke out at 10:30 PM on Friday, and they reached the spot and doused the flames within five minutes. Around 20 firefighters were deployed in the area to control the blaze.
