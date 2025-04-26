Video: Fire Breaks Out At Plywood Factory In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

MENAFN - Live Mint) A massive fire broke out in a plywood factory located in the Mani Surat Complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, following which firefighters rushed to the site to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far, news agency ANI reported. According to officials, they had received a call about a fire at 4:30 AM today in a 4-storey-tall factory. After the call, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation deployed atleast four fire tenders.

A video shared by ANI showed the building engulfed in thick black smoke and intense flames, with multiple windows ablaze. Firefighters can be seen on the ground, directing powerful streams of water towards the fire in an attempt to control it.

In a similar incident earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a private export company's warehouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. According to officials, the fire broke out at 10:30 PM on Friday, and they reached the spot and doused the flames within five minutes. Around 20 firefighters were deployed in the area to control the blaze.