Before The Missiles: How Disinformation Could Spark Asia's Next War

MENAFN - Asia Times) “The problem with fake news is not that people believe it. The problem is that they don't believe anything anymore.”- Yuval Noah Harari, 21 Lessons for the 21st Century

In February 2022, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered the largest European conflict since World War II. But this war isn't just being fought with tanks and missiles - it's also a relentless battle over truth and perception.

From Kyiv to Moscow, and from Washington to Beijing, propaganda, disinformation and media manipulation have become critical tools of modern warfare.

While most of the spotlight remains on physical battlegrounds, the struggle for narrative dominance is strongly shaping the war's trajectory. The information war is being waged globally - and Asia is watching closely.

As geopolitical tensions rise across the Indo-Pacific, particularly in Taiwan, the South China Sea and as ever the Korean Peninsula, the Russia-Ukraine conflict offers sobering lessons in how disinformation can be used to destabilize, divide and dominate.

Propaganda has long been used to manufacture consent, justify aggression and suppress dissent. In the 21st century, however, its scope and scale have grown exponentially thanks to digital platforms, algorithmic amplification and a fragmented media landscape.

Russian state media outlets such as RT and Sputnik have become central to the Kremlin's narrative strategy. These platforms don't simply broadcast news - they shape realities.

By framing Russia's actions as“defensive” and painting Ukraine as a Western puppet state, Moscow has rallied domestic support and muddied international waters.

But the West has its own narratives. US and European media frame the conflict as an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation - a framing reinforced by NATO, EU institutions and global human rights organizations.

The result? Competing realities where audiences consume drastically different versions of the same event.