Fahmaan On Challenges He’S Faced In Industry: Giving Back-To-Back Good Work

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Television actor Fahmaan Khan shared that the biggest challenge in the industry is consistently delivering good work. He also believes that true success in the world of art comes from passion, not just the pursuit of money.

Asked what is the biggest challenge he has faced in the industry so far, Fahmaan told IANS:“I think staying where you are in terms of your popularity, in terms of giving back-to-back good work. Because I believe that every project becomes good or bad not because of one person, but because the entire team comes together and suddenly everything strikes well, which is a rare occasion, which does not happen all the time.

“So that is a challenge in the industry itself, where the entire project and the entire team comes together and becomes one unit and is as hardworking as the other and is as good as the other.”

He said that when that happens is when everything just blooms and becomes a big hit.

“That is a little rare when it comes to working in the industry. And I should believe that there are people who just come here for the money, which I don't think should be the reason you are doing something in the world of craft, in the world of art. So that is a challenge,” the 34-year-old actor said.

Fahmaan, he started his career first as a model. He has worked in theatre for more than nine years. His small screen journey started with a cameo role in“Yeh Vaada Raha” in 2015. After which, he did a cameo role in the 2018 show“Kundali Bhagya.”

The actor rose to fame with his recurring roles in“Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka”,“Ishq Mein Marjawan” and“Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” from 2017 to 2020. He then featured as the lead in popular shows such as“Apna Time Bhi Aayega”,“Imlie” and“Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.”

The 33-year-old star stepped into the world of directing in 2022 with the music video“Ishq Ho Gaya” sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself alongside Sumbul Touqeer. His latest work includes the show“Krishna Mohini”, where he played Aryaman Mehta.

He is currently seen in the show“Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha”, where he is seen playing a Sikh character named Ranbir Singh Bajwa.