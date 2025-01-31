Online PR Service B2press Increases Revenue By 90% In 2024

(MENAFN- B2Press) Online PR service B2Press offers press release distribution across more than 50 countries with over 25 partners and has shared its 2024 performance overview. Over the past year, B2Press distributed more than 2,000 press releases globally, increasing its revenue by 90% in euros and growing its client base by 30%.

Amsterdam, Netherlands - B2Press, based in the Netherlands, has been providing press release distribution services worldwide since 2016 and announced its 2024 business outcomes. With over 25 partners across more than 50 countries, the online PR service increased its revenue by 90% in euros compared to 2023. In 2024, B2Press distributed over 2,000 press releases and featured news worldwide, supporting its clients' public relations and communication strategies and helping them connect with their target audiences.

B2Press Managing Partner Ediz Tokabaş shared his insights on the results,“With our expert team, we enhance the digital presence of brands, companies, and startups of all sizes and industries worldwide. Leveraging our extensive global media network, we ensure our clients' messages effectively reach their target audiences. Since launching our business model nine years ago, we have continuously refined and expanded it. In 2024, our client portfolio grew by 30%, exceeding 750."

B2Press recorded a 90% increase in revenue in euros in 2024 compared to 2023. Globally, over 2,000 press releases were distributed, with 32% in Türkiye and 29% in Middle Eastern countries. The United States accounted for 13%, while Europe represented 9%. In response to client demand, 8% of distributions were carried out in the United Kingdom. B2Press provided services to leading organizations, including Flying Tiger, Fibabanka, Hankook, The Stevie Awards, Bitget, Devexperts, True Global Ventures, TerraMaster, and Al-Futtaim Group.

B2Press Managing Partner Ediz Tokabaş stated that the company will continue to move towards its goals determinately in 2025. He concluded his remarks as follows:“We are actively working to build on our current progress with new developments. To enhance the efficiency of our customer relationship management and operational processes, we will launch the B2Press Business Platform in the second quarter of the year. As we take the first steps toward separating our regional operations managed from our offices in Istanbul, Amsterdam, and Utrecht, we will also invest in establishing local teams in two new countries.”

B2Press is a leading press release distribution service based in the Netherlands. Public relations, communications, and marketing professionals rely on B2Press to distribute press releases and multimedia content. Over the years, B2Press has become a trusted partner for media outlets, journalists, and marketing professionals across more than 750 companies in high-growth technology and media sectors, aligning with the expanding industry.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022