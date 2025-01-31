JLT Mobile Computers AB Nomination Committee 2025

The company's Nomination Committee shall consist of three members, with one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee are:



Jan Olofsson, representing personal holdings

Emil Hjalmarsson, appointed by AB Grenspecialisten Wilhelm Gruvberg, appointed by Alcur Fonder



The Nomination Committee has appointed Emil Hjalmarsson as its Chairman.

The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing proposals on the following matters to be presented for resolution at the 2025 Annual General Meeting:



Proposal for the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting

Proposal for Board members

Proposal for the Chairman of the Board

Proposal for director fees and other remuneration for Board assignments, including compensation for committee work

Proposal for the company's auditor

Proposal for auditor's fees Instructions for the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting



Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to Emil Hjalmarsson at ... or by mail to:

JLT Mobile Computers nomination committee

Attn: Emil Hjalmarsson, AB Grenspecialisten

Box 4042

203 11 Malmö, Sweden

Proposals must be submitted no later than February 28, 2025.

Financial information about JLT is available online on: jltmobile.com/investor-relations/ .