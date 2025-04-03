3 Detained On 'Sodomy' Charges In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): Three individuals have been arrested on charges of immoral conduct in the capital of central Panjsher province, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Haqmal Saad told Pajhwok Afghan News the individuals were arrested while committing“sodomy” in Bazarak city on Wednesday

According to Saad, the suspects have confessed to their crime and have been referred to judicial authorities for further investigation.

He added the immoral act was committed against a 19-year-old boy.

sa/mud