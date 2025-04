​Reports of a deal for a Black Sea ceasefire pressured WTI crude oil prices yesterday, but the price once again demonstrated its resilience, avoiding a sharply lower close despite finishing off the highs. It has pushed higher over the last 18 hours, leaving the counter-trend bounce intact. A close above $70.00 is still needed to clear the previous lower high.

​A gentle pullback continues here, while $3000.00 is still holding as support. In the event of a close below $3000.00, the previous spot gold highs around $2950.00 come into view. So far bulls have been unable to reassert control, but the longer-term uptrend is still intact.

