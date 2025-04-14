Makers Of Vijay-Starrer ‘Sachien’ Release New Trailer Ahead Of Film’S Re-Release

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The makers of the Tamil superhit film 'Sachein', featuring actors Vijay and Genelia D'souza in the lead, on the occasion of the Tamil New Year's Day on Monday released a new trailer for the film.

The film is to be re-released in theatres on April 18 as part of celebrations to mark the film's completion of 20 years.

Taking to his X timeline, Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer who first made the film 20 years ago in 2005, shared the link to the new trailer and wrote,“Sachein trailer out now! #Sachein Grand theatrical release on April 18th.”

The announcement was greeted with joy by fans and film buffs.

In fact, the film's leading lady actress Genelia D' Souza too had reacted to this announcement and had said that the film always has her heart.

Quoting an announcement by the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, Genelia wrote,“Sachein - Has my heart always” on her X timeline.

Thanu responded to Genelia's tweet, saying,“Thank you!”

The film was a huge superhit when it first released in 2005. Apart from Genelia who played the lead, the film also featured Bollywood actress Bipashu Basu. Bipasha played the second heroine in this film. Interestingly, 'Sachein' marked Bipasha Basu's Tamil debut.

The film, which was directed by John Mahendran, was a rom-com that revolved around the titular character Sachein played by Vijay and his lady love, Shalini (played by Genelia). The film emerged a superhit making four times the money that was invested on it.

Apart from Vijay, Genelia and Bipasha Basu, the film also had some very versatile actors like the late Raghuvaran, Vadivelu and Santhanam among others.

The film's cinematography, which was one of its highlights, was by Jeeva and its editing was by V T Vijayan.

Devi Sri Prasad, who scored music for the film, delivered six songs for the film, with five of them going on to become chartbusters. Interestingly, Vijay had rendered one of the songs himself. The peppy number, 'Vaadi Vaadi', which had lyrics by V Elango, was picturised on him and comedian Vadivelu.