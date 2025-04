DAX

​The DAX 40's upward momentum continues to slow in this market, as indicated by the steadily declining stochastic indicator. Current price action looks more like sideways consolidation following the healthy gains of January and February, supporting a bullish view in the medium term.

​A push back to 23,500 and then a close above this level resolves the consolidation in favour of the underlying uptrend. Seller will need to see a drop below the 21 February low at 22,100 to suggest that a more substantial pullback is underway.