Join the Conversation: MESI 4.0 Summit 2025 Brings Manufacturing Experts to Porto
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) 01.04.2025, PORTO, Portugal – The MES and Industry 4.0 International Summit 2025 (MESI 4.0 Summit), hosted by Critical Manufacturing, will bring together manufacturing leaders, technology experts, and industry pioneers in Porto on June 12-13, offering a unique platform to explore practical strategies for digital transformation and smart manufacturing. The two-day event at the Alfândega Congress Centre is designed to foster meaningful discussions and provide real-world insights that attendees can apply within their organizations.
This year’s summit features two prominent keynote speakers: Walker Reynolds, President and Solutions Architect at 4.0 Solutions and Dr. Thomas Kaufmann, Executive Vice President & COO of Infineon’s Automotive Division.
Walker Reynolds, a leading voice in manufacturing automation, will explore how unified data strategies can unlock operational agility and drive real, lasting change. Dr. Kaufmann will explore the critical interplay of digital transformation, decarbonization, and supply chain resilience in an increasingly complex global landscape. Their presentations will offer valuable insights for businesses navigating today's evolving industrial landscape, providing important takeaways.
“The MESI 4.0 Summit is designed to provide an open platform for industry professionals to connect, exchange experiential insights, and cultivate innovative thinking," said Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing. "By bringing together diverse voices, we are facilitating open dialogue that drives effective solutions. This summit is about learning from one another, challenging existing assumptions, and advancing digital manufacturing in impactful ways.”
The Summit will include a diverse lineup of speakers, including:
Dr. Werner Lohwasser – CEO & COO, TDK Electronics
Samivel Krishnamoorthy – Sr. Director, IT & Operational Technology (OT), amsOSRAM Group, Malaysia
Hugo Rego, Senior Manager of Global Edge Solutions Architecture, Red Hat
Sara Mörking – MES Product Owner & MES Specialist, Alfa Laval Group Digital
Måns Forsberg – Product Manager & Team Manager, Alfa Laval Group Digital
Paul Straeten – Head of Global Operational Technology & Digitalization, Medtronic
Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, further enriching the event with their in-depth expertise.
The event will also feature a hands-on workshop, Mission: Industry 4.0 - Adoption of New Digital Technologies, led by Jeff Winter. Known for his engaging style and ability to simplify complex concepts, Winter will guide participants through practical solutions for leveraging technologies such as AI, Digital Twins, Data Platforms, and MES. This workshop aims to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
“The biggest gap in digital transformation isn’t technology—it’s understanding how to use it effectively. MESI 4.0 summit is about bridging that gap by bringing together people who are making it happen. Expect candid conversations, real-world lessons, and actionable strategies that you can take back to your factory and implement”, added Jeff Winter, VP–business strategy, Critical Manufacturing.
The MESI 4.0 Summit offers attendees a dynamic platform to explore the latest MES advancements at the Expert Lab, connect with manufacturing innovators at the Expo Pavilion, and engage in thought-provoking discussions through the Technology Track, Round Tables, and Innovation Hub. The event serves as an excellent platform for networking and gaining fresh insights from diverse industries, including electronics, semiconductors, medical devices, and industrial equipment.
Registration for MESI 4.0 Summit 2025 is now open. For more information and to secure your spot, visit
About Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.
As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand and opportunity.
About ASMPT
ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.
ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at
Media contact:
Priya Sharma
BCM Public Relations Ltd.
