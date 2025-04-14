403
China Demands Full Cancellation of "Reciprocal Tariffs"
(MENAFN) China has called on the United States to completely revoke what it describes as the “wrong practice” of imposing "reciprocal tariffs," according to a report by a news agency.
This appeal highlights China's ongoing dissatisfaction with Washington’s trade policies and its call for a shift toward more cooperative approaches.
On Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce urged the US to return to a path of resolving disputes through mutual regard and equitable, productive discussions.
This request followed a US government memorandum that granted tariff exemptions for certain goods, including computers, smartphones, semiconductor equipment, and integrated circuits, which had been subjected to the "reciprocal tariffs."
China’s Commerce Ministry acknowledged the move but referred to it as only a “small step” toward addressing what it sees as the US’s flawed tariff strategy.
The ministry emphasized that it is currently evaluating the consequences of this decision, indicating a cautious but open stance.
According to Beijing, its position on trade and economic ties with the US remains unwavering.
The ministry reaffirmed that no side benefits in a trade conflict and warned that protectionist policies are not sustainable or effective in the long term.
“We urge the US to face up to the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, take a big step in correcting its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of ‘reciprocal tariffs,’ and return to the right path of mutual respect and resolving differences through equal dialogue,” the ministry stated.
The situation escalated recently when China’s new 125 percent tariffs on American imports officially came into force on early Saturday.
This was in response to the US increasing its own tariffs to 145 percent on Chinese goods during the Trump administration.
Despite these developments, China has announced that it will refrain from imposing further tariffs even if the United States continues to escalate trade measures.
