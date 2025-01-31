ABVP Organizes Taranga Rally In Srinagar
Date
1/31/2025 12:04:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a rare Political display in the heart of Srinagar, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a 'Taranga Rally' on Thursday, which saw the participation of nearly 70 students. The rally commenced from the tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and culminated at the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk.
The participants, mostly students, carried the national flag and chanted patriotic slogans as they marched through the city. Security was heightened along the route, with Police and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event.
The rally was organized as part of ABVP's initiative to instill a sense of nationalism and patriotism among students. Holding banners and waving tricolors, the students aimed to send a message of unity and national integration.
An ABVP representative speaking at the rally with Associated News Bureau, stated,“Our purpose is to strengthen the bond of patriotism among the youth and reaffirm our commitment to the nation. The participation of students in such events is crucial for fostering a sense of responsibility and national pride.”
Many students who participated in the march expressed enthusiasm about the event.“This is a proud moment for us. We are here to celebrate our nation and uphold its integrity,” said a student, who preferred to remain anonymous.
