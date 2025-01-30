Gold Eagle® Company Announces Executive Leadership Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gold Eagle Company co-owner and former Chairman, Rich Hirsch CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gold EagleCompany, a 90+ year, family-owned manufacturer of performance chemicals for the automotive aftermarket and other markets, announces the promotion of CEO Marc Blackman to CEO and Chairman of the Board, replacing co-owner Rich Hirsch who is retiring from the board. Additionally, Executive Vice President of Market Innovation, Matthew Banach, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.Gold Eagle Company is widely known as a leader in the automotive aftermarket with brands such as STA-BILfuel stabilizers, 303cleaners and protectants, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, 104+Octane Boost and TriNova. Staying true to the company's mission to develop only the highest quality products that protect and preserve the things you love, the company purchased Lubrication Specialties, manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secretperformance additives and lubricants, in 2022.Blackman first joined Gold Eagle Company in 1993 as the company's Private Brands Sales Manager before becoming VP of Sales and VP of Sales and Marketing. He was named President and COO in 2001 before being promoted to President and CEO in 2007. In 2014, he transitioned solely to CEO, effectively holding this position for the last 8 years. With an emphasis on innovation and a belief in empowering staff to make decisions, Blackman stayed true to the founder's philosophy to produce only the highest quality chemical products to serve the needs of our customers and consumers. Growth has transpired vertically through new product lines, and horizontally through new markets – powersports, outdoor power, agriculture and marine. Under Blackman's leadership, Gold Eagle has grown its brand portfolio to include 303 appearance care products, TriNova home care items and Gold Eagle's first subsidiary of Lubrication Specialties which includes the brands of Hot Shots Secret, Franz Filters and LSI Chemical. This expansion has solidified Gold Eagle's presence as a leader in the Automotive Aftermarket, Heavy Duty and Marine markets.Blackman says,“I believe our success is rooted in the values and the direction established by Bob and Rich Hirsch, who recognized that while your product should be the best on the market, your people are the key to a company's success. With a focus on innovation and product development, our manufacturing capabilities and marketing strategies, combined with the stewardship of our most important asset, our people, Gold Eagle would not just grow, but thrive.”Gold Eagle Company co-owner and former Chairman, Rich Hirsch says,“One of the smartest things I have ever done was to give Marc Blackman a job at Gold Eagle Company. He has ushered in a new era at Gold Eagle that ensures our father's legacy will continue into the future.”Gold Eagle Company also is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Banach to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Banach, first began his career at Gold Eagle in 2011 as a technical sales representative. With an intuitive sense for marketing, he was promoted to Brand Creative Director in 2017 before becoming Senior Director of Marketing in 2018 and Vice President of Marketing 2020. For the last three years, he has served as Executive Vice President of Market Innovation at which time he was instrumental in the acquisition of Lubrication Specialties adding Hot Shot's Secret, the fastest growing performance lubricant brand in the USA.Blackman says,““Matt is an incredible asset to Gold Eagle. For the past 14 years, Matt has been integral to our success, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment. I have full confidence in his ability to lead our organization with the same level of excellence and drive that has historically shaped our company's growth. This transition allows me to focus on the long-term strategy while ensuring our day-to-day operations remain in trusted hands.”For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products visit .About Gold EagleCompanyFounded in 1932, Gold EagleCo. is a family-owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning lineup of products, includes STA-BIL, 303products, Hot Shot's Secret, TriNova, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and 104+Octane Boost.

