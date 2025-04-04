Naftogaz Imports About 800 Mcm Of Natural Gas Since Early 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group continues to import natural gas to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes and create stocks. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has imported about 800 million cubic meters.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the attacks, some gas production facilities have been lost. Hence, the priority task is to restore damaged objects and resume production operations before the next heating season starts. Additionally, Naftogaz Group continues gas imports to compensate for losses and build sufficient stocks. About 800 million cubic meters of gas has been imported since the beginning of the year,” the report states.

Together with the Government and international partners, Naftogaz Group is working to find opportunities to finance the necessary gas volumes for the next winter period.

In addition, Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Acting Chairman Roman Chumak and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome discussed the Group's recovery needs. Chumak expressed gratitude to Japan for the assistance that had already been provided, such as special-purpose machinery, equipment and materials to ensure the operation and passive protection of gas infrastructure facilities.

A reminder that, on March 26, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a loan for Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC , totaling up to EUR 270 million, to purchase natural gas for the next two heating seasons in Ukraine.

Photo: Naftogaz