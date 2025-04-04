NIT Pulwama Tree Felling: J&K Govt, Director Get NGT Notice

The notice was issued following a petition filed by RTI and environmental activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat through his counsel, Advocate Saurabh Sharma. The petitioner has urged the NGT to intervene and prevent the large-scale felling of fruit and non-fruit-bearing trees across 4,500 kanals of Karewa land, which belongs to seven villages in Newa and its adjoining areas.

Dr. Bhat's petition highlights the ecological importance of the site, stating that it serves as a habitat for migratory birds such as the European bee-eater, Kashmir flycatcher, White-capped bunting (Emberiza stewarti), Common Cuckoo, and Jacobin Cuckoo, as well as wildlife including the Himalayan Red Fox, porcupines, and leopards.

The case was listed before the Principal Bench of the NGT on April 1, 2025. The bench, comprising Justice Prakash Srivastava (Chairperson), Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member), and Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati (Expert Member), issued notices to the Chief Secretary of J&K, Director of NIT Srinagar, Chairman of the J&K Biodiversity Council, Chief Wildlife Warden, and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama.

The tribunal has directed the Director of NIT Srinagar to submit a comprehensive plan detailing the proposed construction and the number of trees slated for removal.

“Respondent No. 5 (Director NIT Srinagar) is directed to disclose the entire plan of construction of the NIT campus and the number of trees proposed to be cut in the process, along with its reply affidavit,” the order reads.

The respondents have been instructed to file their responses via e-filing at least a week before the next hearing, scheduled for August 1, 2025.

Expressing satisfaction over the NGT's intervention, Dr. Bhat emphasized the environmental significance of the land.

“I am grateful to the NGT for stepping in, as over 4,500 kanals (550 acres) of land with rich tree cover is at stake. Much of the Karewa land in Pulwama and its neighboring areas like Chadoora and Parigam has already been lost to clay mining and illegal brick kilns. This is the last remaining patch with dense tree cover, including almond, apple, and walnut trees, along with acacia and willows,” Dr. Bhat stated.

He further claimed that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had assured that the proposed campus would be shifted elsewhere, but no official order has been issued.

“The government has neither consulted the local population, gram sabha, nor the MLA. This project will not only impact the biodiversity of the region but also disrupt the natural pollution control mechanism provided by the existing plantations. The area supports various species of birds and animals, and its destruction would be a violation of wildlife laws,” he added.

The matter will next be heard on August 1, 2025.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now