Minister Of Social Affairs Takes Part In Global Disability Summit In Berlin
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila said Tuesday she will participate in the 3rd Global Disability Summit due in Berlin, Germany, on April 3-4.
In a press statement, Al-Huwaila said the summit will address significant issues concerning international efforts to empower persons with disabilities, enhance their inclusion in all aspects of life, highlight key challenges they face, and discuss necessary policies and programs to ensure their full enjoyment of rights and equal opportunities.
The summit is organized by the Federal Republic of Germany in cooperation with the International Disability Alliance (IDA), gathering high-level representatives of governments, international organizations, civil society entities, and the private sector from various countries.
The statement added that Kuwait's Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled hosted a dinner banquet in honor of Minister Al-Huwaila and her accompanying delegation, which includes Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah and several other Kuwaiti officials. (end)
