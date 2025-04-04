403
US Stocks End More Than 5% Lower, Extending Tariff Selloff
AFP
New York: Wall Street stocks suffered another bruising sell-off Friday as major indices slumped more than five percent following President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.
The broad-based S&P 500 plunged six percent, while the Nasdaq's 5.8 percent slide left the tech-focused index in a bear market, defined as a 20 percent drop from its last high.
