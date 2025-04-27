Indian Youth Set To Shape The Country's Future: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the youth are playing a pivotal role in changing the world's perception of India as Indian talent is being praised globally.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said that the future of any country depends on the interests and thinking of its youth.

"Today, India's youth is advancing in science, technology, and innovation. These young people have changed the way the world views India," he added.

PM Modi also mentioned that regions previously known for their backwardness and other issues are now witnessing youth who have set examples that inspire new hope.

PM Modi gave the example of the science centre in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, which was once known only for violence and unrest.

"Today, it has become a new beacon of hope for children and their parents," he said.

The Prime Minister added that young people there are learning about new technologies and creating products related to them.

"This centre promotes curiosity and creativity and helps students learn about robotics, 3D printing, and engineering," PM Modi noted.

In the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi also recalled his earlier visit to Gujarat Science City, where he inaugurated the Science Gallery.

The Prime Minister said, "These galleries provide a glimpse of the power of science and show what science can do for us. I have been informed that the children there are very excited about this centre. This growing interest in science and innovation will undoubtedly take India to new heights."