403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Affirms US Control Over Important Global Waterways
(MENAFN) Leader Donald Trump has asserted that the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal would not “exist” without the involvement of the United States, and he called for American commercial and military ships to be allowed to pass through these vital passages without paying any fees.
Trump has consistently voiced his intent to “take back” control of the Panama Canal, stating he would consider both economic and military options if necessary.
On Saturday, the U.S. leader’s focus on safeguarding American “national security” interests against Chinese influence expanded to another important waterway—the Suez Canal in Egypt, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea.
“American ships, both military and commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those canals would not exist without the United States of America,” Trump remarked in a post on Truth Social.
Additionally, Trump noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been instructed “to immediately take care of, and memorialize [sic], this situation.”
Trump has consistently voiced his intent to “take back” control of the Panama Canal, stating he would consider both economic and military options if necessary.
On Saturday, the U.S. leader’s focus on safeguarding American “national security” interests against Chinese influence expanded to another important waterway—the Suez Canal in Egypt, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea.
“American ships, both military and commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those canals would not exist without the United States of America,” Trump remarked in a post on Truth Social.
Additionally, Trump noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been instructed “to immediately take care of, and memorialize [sic], this situation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment