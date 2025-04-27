403
Estonian President Reveals Trump’s Statements About Ukraine
(MENAFN) During a recent interaction, Estonian President Alar Karis stated that U.S. Leader Donald Trump pledged to remain committed to the ongoing peace efforts concerning Ukraine.
Karis mentioned that Trump expressed optimism about a resolution, indicating that peace was “quite close,” as per the Estonian leader’s account.
The conversation between the two leaders took place during Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, where they were seated side by side.
Prior to the service, Trump had a short meeting with Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky, which, based on Karis, appeared to influence Trump’s hopeful outlook.
Karis emphasized that he encouraged Trump to continue supporting the peace initiative and avoid choosing to “walk away at some point.”
In response, Trump reportedly assured him that he would remain involved, referencing his recent encounter with Zelensky as a basis for his hopeful remarks.
Karis admitted he didn’t inquire deeply into the specifics of that meeting, as he told an Estonian news outlet.
Additionally, the two presidents addressed the state of relations between Europe and the United States, which Karis described as currently tense.
He stated that Trump affirmed the significance of those transatlantic ties, acknowledging their importance not just for Europe, but also for the United States.
“These are important to both of us,” Karis noted, adding that Trump agreed and expressed willingness to explore ways to strengthen the relationship moving forward.
